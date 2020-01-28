Wigan man denies threats to takeaway owner

A man accused of threatening the boss of a takeaway and interfering with a Facebook page will stand trial in April.

David Davies, 38, of Norley Hall Avenue, Pemberton, pleaded not guilty to two charges when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He is accused of making a threatening phone call to Hamid Rowshanzamir on January 24 last year and harassment without violence between March 2 and May 13.

The court heard it is alleged he sent numerous text messages and made phone calls to Mr Rowshanzamir, and that he interfered with the Facebook page for Yummies takeaway.

A trial will be held at the same court on Wednesday April 15 and Davies was released on bail by the bench until then.