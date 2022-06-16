Timothy Barton, 45, of Holden Walk, Highfield, is also accused of attacking Jayde Shaw and shining a laser at her CCTV camera, thus causing harassment.

He appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to four charges, one of which alleges stalking Ms Shaw from April 1 to September 17 2021 and another involving the breach of a non-molestation order.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The stalking charges that Barton followed the complainant about, went to her workplace and child's nursery, sent her pictures of her at her home and threatened to disclose intimate material.

He is alleged to have assaulted Ms Shaw on July 7 and used the dazzling laser on September 14, the latter in turn breaching a non-molestation order issued by Wigan Family Court on August 12, as did allegedly sending her a letter on September 16.