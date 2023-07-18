Issa Brayzi-Pour, 22, of Avondale Road, Swinley, was described as a “dangerous individual” by police, as he was jailed after two attacks.

He was sent down for 13 years, with an extended licence of five years, by a judge at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

He was found guilty of the rape of a pensioner, inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual assault of a child following a nine-day trial at Bolton Crown Court in March.

Issa Brayzi-Pour

The court heard how on August 9, 2022, Brayzi-Pour led a girl to a field, after he had seen her walking past a pub in Farnworth, Bolton.

The young victim described being asked to perform a sex act but when she refused, he tried to pull her into bushes nearby.

She threw herself to the floor and screamed, which caused him to let her go and leave her in the field.

She went to a nearby shop and reported the incident, which was then reported to the police.

The girl provided a description of Brayzi-Pour to the police, which proved to be so accurate that he was recognised after being taken into custody on suspicion of the rape of a woman, just a couple of weeks later.

His second victim, a 70-year-old woman, was walking home through Farnworth on August 22 when she became aware of a man walking close behind her.

He attempted to engage her in conversation but when she refused, he pushed her up against a fence – just metres away from her home – and raped her, before calmly walking away.

In shock, the woman called her son, who immediately contacted police.

An investigation was launched and high visibility patrols by uniformed police officers, extensive CCTV inquiries and DNA evidence led to the identification, arrest and conviction of Brayzi-Pour.

Det Con Peter Hardy, of Bolton CID, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the bravery of both of the victims and the strength they have shown to take this prosecution to sentencing.

“We are happy with today’s result and are pleased that the trauma that Brayzi-Pour put his victims through has been recognised.

“Although no amount of time behind bars can make up for what the victims have been through, I hope that it will allow them to start to rebuild their lives and move on from what must have been a living nightmare.

“A dangerous individual is now off the streets and cannot pose a risk to any other females. As a force, GMP are committed to identifying and locating sex offenders to ensure that they face the full force of the law.