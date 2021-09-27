Wigan man described as 'depraved' is jailed for 14 years for sex offences against nine teenagers

Harry Bowman, 20, of Whitlow Avenue, Golborne, initially faced 36 charges relating to incidents between October 2016 and July 2019, when the victims were all underage.

He pleaded guilty to 25 charges and was then found not guilty of 11 offences after a trial earlier this year.

He has now been sentenced by a judge at Bolton Crown Court, sitting at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Harry Bowman

Bowman first came to the attention of police in March 2017 when a teenage girl told someone at her school he had sexually assaulted her.

That August, a second teenager received a naked photograph of another teenager via WhatsApp from Bowman.

In December 2017, a third girl came forward to say Bowman had pressured her into having sex and she believed she was pregnant, while in May 2018, a fourth teenager told police Bowman had raped her on a number of occasions in his bedroom.

Other victims claimed they were made to perform sex acts via FaceTime, while Bowman also performed a sex act.

Det Con Colin Langstroth, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "I would like to commend the victims for showing such bravery in coming forward.

"Bowman is a depraved young man and the victims' evidence allowed us to compile a convincing case against him.

"It is only right that he remains behind bars."

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester, provides help for men, women and children, including forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support, and a counselling service. Call 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]

Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma-informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.