Wigan man 'didn't dangle child out of window'

A Wigan man denied holding his young child out of a window in a two-hour stand-off with police, a court heard.



Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to a property on Tram Street, Platt Bridge, at 2.10am on Saturday, August 4 to reports of a domestic incident.

They were told Andrew Tait, 36, had “dangled” a child from an upstairs window.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said the police shouted up to Tait asking him to go down to speak to them.

He opened a window with the children, aged one and three, in his arms and refused to open the door, she said.

Ms Beattie said: “He was shouting and aggressive. The children were upset and crying.”

She told magistrates that Tait filmed the incident on Facebook Live and the police asked the force negotiator to attend.

Tait was thought to be under the influence of alcohol, shouting and lifted a roller blind to show the two children.

She said his behaviour was “erratic and aggressive” as the police tried to negotiate with him for two hours.

Ms Beattie said: “Negotiations were deemed to have broken down. The decision was made to enter the property under section 17 to check on the welfare of the children. Entry was forced to the rear door and Mr Tait came down carrying the children.”

Tait, of Crediton Drive, Platt Bridge, was charged with obstructing a police officer and he pleaded guilty.

Representing himself as he spoke from the dock, he told magistrates he was tired, not drunk, and was trying to sleep.

He refuted claims that he held his children at the window.

A probation officer said Tait, a self-employed joiner, told her the alleged circumstances were a “complete fabrication”. He said he was tired and did not understand why the police wanted to get into his home, she said.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and six rehabilitation activity days.