Wigan man due in court after being charged in relation to violent disorder in Southport

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:40 BST
A Wigan man has been charged with violent disorder in Southport.

Robbie Johnson, 28, of Norfolk Street, Springfield, is due to appear in court today.

The number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 113, with 75 charged and 55 jailed for a combined total of 116 years and four months.

The disorder followed the killing of three girls at a dance class in Southport in July.

Anyone with information about those involved can contact police online or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.