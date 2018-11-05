Wigan man faces child porn and abuse charges

A Wigan man has been accused of sex crimes against minors and possessing child porn.



Lee Hodgetts, 43, of Beverley Road, Kitt Green, faces five counts of having indecent images of children, falling into all three categories of seriousness between May 2015 and October 2017.

He also faces four charges between 2013 and ’15 of inciting girls in their early teens to engage in sexual activity being aware that they were below the age of consent.

Hodgetts appeared before Wigan and Leigh magisistrates who ordered that the case be dealt with at crown court.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until he appears before a Bolton judge on November 28.

The defendant has yet to enter a plea.