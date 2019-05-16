Wigan man faces court over complaints about his log burner

A Wigan man faces a court hearing over complaints that a log burner at his home is a nuisance or health hazard.

Philip Howard, from Hindley, will have to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

A private prosecution has been brought alleging the stove at his Botesworth Close home is either prejudicial to health or a nuisance due to the smoke emitted from it.

The complainant is therefore seeking an order to abate or prohibit a statutory nuisance.

A brief case management was held at the Darlington Street seat of justice this week with solicitors for the two parties thrashing out the details and to arrange a hearing date, but neither Howard nor the complainant were in court.