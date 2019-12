A Wigan man has been accused of having extreme porn featuring human intercourse with dogs.

Sarfraz Khan, 27, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, appeared before Wigan justices to face three such offences in Tiverton, Wiltshire, in January 2018 and one of possessing an indecent image of a child.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

No pleas were entered, Khan was remanded in custody and the case was transferred to Salisbury Crown Court on December 12.