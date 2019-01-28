Wigan man faces football hooliganism charges in Scotland

A Wigan man has been charged with hooliganism offences in Scotland.

William Winstanley, 23, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and shouting, swearing and gesticulating at football fans on their way to a Scottish Cup tie.

He appeared with three other men before sheriff Linda Ruxton on matters largely relating to disturbances at Celtic’s January 19 clash with Airdrie at Parkhead.

Another accused - 35-year-old Kevin Cardonald of Glasgow - faces a raft of charges including punching three police horses. Winstanley is also accused of cocaine possession.