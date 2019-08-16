Wigan man faces jail for stalking woman he met on online dating site and sending a disturbing video

A Wigan man is facing jail after harassing and terrifying a woman he met on an online dating site.



Callum Henderson, of no fixed address, admitted to sending a video entitled “watch me die” to a woman he had been on a couple of dates with after she rejected his advances.

Wigan magistrates heard the 28-year-old met the victim on online dating site Bumble before starting a sinister stalking campaign against her.

Prosecutor, Tess Kenyon, told the bench how the offences happened over several months between March 1 and June 30 this year.

“They exchanged messages and met on several occasions,” said Tess. “She told the defendant she didn’t want to pursue a relationship. He didn’t accept that and thereafter contacted her by text message and phone call on numerous occasions despite being told she wanted him to leave her alone.

“On at least one occasion the messages were unpleasant and threatening.”

Just before Henderson’s arrest, the victim was subjected to a disturbing incident in which he threatened suicide.

Ms Kenyon said: “She states that he was planning to kill himself. He sent her a video which really frightened her. It was captioned ‘watch me die.”

The bench heard about Henderson’s concerning criminal history which is marked by incidents of harassment.

In May he was given a two-year suspended jail sentence for breaching a restraining order against another victim.

Defending, Ellie Akhgar told justices that his sentencing could be adjourned so he can be assessed by a psychiatrist. “He has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity,” she said.

Henderson has been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will be dealt with for the breach of the suspended sentence and the harassment charge on September 9.

Until then, he will be remanded in custody as he is classed as a “potentially vulnerable prisoner”. Magistrates voiced concerns for his safety if he were to be released.

