Wigan man faces judge over child porn charges

A Wigan man accused of having thousands of indecent images of children is set to face a judge next month.

Gary Pennington of Walpole Avenue in Worsley Mesnes has been sent to Bolton Crown Court to face four charges relating to prohibited images of children.

As well as being charged with three counts of “making” 2,099 indecent photographs, the 27-year-old is also accused of distributing two videos.

The charges date back to 2017, when Pennington was allegedly found to have 267 category A images, which is the most serious category, 252 of category B and 1,580 of category C. Category A and B images usually depict sexual activity of varying natures.

Pennington will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on April 24.