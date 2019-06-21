Wigan man faces two trials for burglary and having knives in public

A Wigan man will face two separate trials after pleading not guilty to burglary and possessing two blades in public.

Carl Reardon, of Severn Drive, Norley, denied entering the Halfords on Gower Street and making off with a £620 drill on June 18 when he appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

He also pleaded not guilty to having two Stanley knives on Martland Mill Lane in a separate incident on May 27. However, 51-year-old Reardon did plead guilty to being in the Arrow XL premises at Martland Park on that date.

That matter will now be dealt with after his trial for possessing the two knives, which will take place at the Wigan courthouse on July 29.

He will then be back in the dock on August 19 for the burglary case. He was released until then on conditional bail with a curfew.