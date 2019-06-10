Wigan man facing jail over haul of deadly weapons

A Wigan man is facing a lengthy jail sentence after admitting to having a cache of deadly firearms.

Ahmed Yusuf will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court today after pleading guilty to possessing both a Glock self-loading pistol and a single-bore, 12-gauge shotgun plus a shotgun cartridge.

The 38-year-old from Belmont Road, Hindley, was remanded in custody during a plea hearing at the beginning of May.

The hearing was told that the weapons were seized in Wigan on March 27.

There is nothing to suggest from proceedings so far that the allegations are terrorist-related and Yusuf was charged under the Firearms Act of 1968.

Originally Yusuf had been accused of possessing an imitation Glock when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates in March, but that charge was amended to possession of a prohibited firearm, meaning that it was real.

He had also faced a charge of possessing a fake AK47 assault rifle, but the court was told that that was not on the indictment because it was in fact a real weapon which had been decommissioned.

As far as the shotgun and cartridge were concerned, Yusuf was prosecuted because he did not have a licence for either of them.