Wigan man fined for abuse had 58 convictions

A Wigan man with 58 previous convictions has been fined after drunkenly swearing at police officers who stopped him in a town centre.

Lee James Eves, of Frog Lane, admitted two charges of being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said the first offence happened on December 10, when he subjected two PCSOs to a torrent of foul language.

Mr Woodman said: “It was about 4.30pm in the town centre and Eves was drunk and being aggressive and shouting towards staff in shops.

“Two PCSOs went to have a word and tried their best to defuse his behaviour.

“But he was non-compliant and did not desist.”

The court heard the 35-year-old then started to swear at the two PCSOs who arrested and charged him.

Justices heard that Eves then, while on bail, became involved in another incident on Wallgate on Tuesday night.

Police had attended to an “intoxicated” woman at around 6.50pm, when officers became aware that Eves was drunk and started trying to open the door of their car.

He then once again swore at officers before then threatening to slap the woman police had been seeing to in the face.

The court heard how Eves had 58 previous convictions to his name.

Nick Lloyd, defending, said Eves accepted he had a drinking problem and was seeking help for it.

He said: “He is also due to start work next week as a potwasher, so things are looking more optimistic.

“He also realises that this sort of behaviour isn’t the way forward.”

Justices handed Eves fines totalling £322 for the offences.