Wigan man fined for attack and drug possesion

Richard Pennington, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting a woman and possession of the class C substance Tramodol on January 24.

As well as the discharge, Pennington must pay £107 to victim services and the court.

