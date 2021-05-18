Wigan man fined for attack and drug possesion

A man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for an attack and drug possession

Richard Pennington, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting a woman and possession of the class C substance Tramodol on January 24.

As well as the discharge, Pennington must pay £107 to victim services and the court.

