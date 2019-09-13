Wigan man flashed his genitals and buttocks to mums out walking with their children

A Wigan man has been jailed after exposing himself to mums out walking with their young children.

Christopher David Whalley, of Chapel Green Road in Hindley, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after flashing his genitals in public while he was on a suspended sentence for harassment offences.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 32-year-old, who admitted to intentionally exposing himself, activated two suspended sentences given to him just last month by Wigan and Leigh magistrates for harassing one woman and sending another malicious communications.

He was re-arrested following the upsetting incident on Thursday last week and then found himself back in the dock thereafter.

The court heard that September 5, two young women were walking with their children on Borsdane Avenue in Hindley when they were approached by Whalley.

He started to verbally abuse the two women in front of their young children.

Other members of the public were also present and there were small children in prams on the street at the time.

Whalley then started dancing before dropping his trousers, exposing his genitals and buttocks.

He then turned away from them and bent over to expose himself further.

The hearing was told that prior to this episode, Whalley had been in the dock for conducting a campaign of harassment against his neighbour.

From May to July, he sent her sexually explicit text messages and shouted verbal abuse at her and, by the flashing incident, was therefore in breach of these conditions.

He was also charged with sending “malicious communications” to another woman from late July to early August.

Initially Whalley was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, but this was activated when he was arrested last week.

On top of this he was given an eight-week consecutive jail sentence for indecent exposure.

On release, he has been ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.