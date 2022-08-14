Lewis Boston, 34, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to having the class A drug in Hindley on Sunday, June 26.
The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay the £300 fine, as well as £120 to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.
They also said the drug – which is highly addictive – should be forfeited and destroyed.