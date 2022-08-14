Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Boston, 34, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to having the class A drug in Hindley on Sunday, June 26.

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay the £300 fine, as well as £120 to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...