Wigan man found with cocaine ordered to pay hundreds of pounds

A Wigan man has been fined £300 by magistrates after being caught in possession of cocaine.

Lewis Boston, 34, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to having the class A drug in Hindley on Sunday, June 26.

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay the £300 fine, as well as £120 to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

They also said the drug – which is highly addictive – should be forfeited and destroyed.