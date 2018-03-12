Wigan man given community order for downloading child porn

A Wigan man has received a three-year community order for downloading child porn.



Neil Blower, 51, of Pepper Lane, Standish, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child when he appeared before a judge at Bolton Crown Court this week.

The hearing was told that he was arrested on November 30 2016 when police attended his home and seized a computer and a hard drive.

The order includes a 45-day rehabilitation activity requirement concurrent on each count.

He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order.