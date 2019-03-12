Wigan man grew cannabis to ‘tackle his ADHD’

A Wigan man who set up a cannabis farm in his home did so to self-medicate to tackle his attention deficit disorder, a court heard.

Colin Cooper wasn’t at the address he was renting on Downall Green Road, Ashton, when police launched a drug raid and found 23 marijuana plants, described as being in a “mature” state.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates heard that the 28-year-old was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 11, and that he had discovered the drugs helped to “bring him down” after he came home from his job as a brickie each day.

They were also told that this wasn’t the first time Cooper had been caught cultivating the illegal drug.

After executing the search warrant in his absence on Monday February 11, officers discovered compost pots containing the plants which were confiscated.

Cooper was later arrested.

Prosecuting, Paul Summer said: “When interviewed, the defendant accepted responsibility for growing the plants, and said they were for his own personal use.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened, as there is a relevant previous conviction from 2014, where Cooper received a suspended sentence for growing cannabis, although the amount is unknown.”

Cooper pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug, and a probation report was prepared as a result of Cooper having the relevant previous conviction.

A probation spokesperson told the hearing: “After being diagnosed with ADHD, he tried other forms of medication which didn’t work, but found that cannabis does help.

“He is a young man, and tells me that he was never good at growing the plants - hence why there are so many, because he was trying to get better at it each time.

“However, following these events he wants to address this issue, and isn’t using the drug at the moment.”

Cooper was handed a custodial sentence of 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, along with a 12-month community order, with one requirement of 100 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation act days.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.