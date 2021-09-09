Wigan man guilty of carers' allowance fiddle
A Wigan man who claimed carers’ allowance to which he wasn’t entitled has been given a three-year conditional discharge.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:11 pm
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:12 pm
Neville Cave, 59, of Pagefield Street, Springfield, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit failing to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that he had been earning over the prescribed limits between February 2017 and 2019 and that this would have affected his entitlement. He must also pay £106 to victim services and the court.
