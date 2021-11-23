Wigan man had huge haul of child porn pictures

Colin Berry admitted possessing 287 pictures which fall into the most serious classification

Colin Berry, 24, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stood before a Bolton judge to admit possessing 287 pictures which fall into the most serious classification (A), another 271 in category B and 391 in category C.

He also pleaded guilty to having 1,007 prohibited images of a child and 52 extreme porn images while distributing three category A and two category C images.

He was given a three-year community order including a 27 sessions of a programme for sex offenders. He must also complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work while forefeiting for destruction the devices on which the offensive materials were found.