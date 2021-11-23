Wigan man had huge haul of child porn pictures
A man who admitted to child porn offences has been given a community punishment.
Colin Berry, 24, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stood before a Bolton judge to admit possessing 287 pictures which fall into the most serious classification (A), another 271 in category B and 391 in category C.
He also pleaded guilty to having 1,007 prohibited images of a child and 52 extreme porn images while distributing three category A and two category C images.
He was given a three-year community order including a 27 sessions of a programme for sex offenders. He must also complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work while forefeiting for destruction the devices on which the offensive materials were found.
He is also the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same period of time.