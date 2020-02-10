Wigan man had images of children and a dog being sexually abused

A man has appeared before Wigan justices accused of possessing vile images of children and a dog being sexually abused.

Adam Ralphson, 28, of Balcarres Avenue, Wigan, faces five charges in all. Three relate to possessing “child porn” pictures which fall into each of the three categories of seriousness; another being a prohibited image of a child.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

And the final one concerns possessing an extreme pornographic image which “portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal, namely a dog, which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.”

The court heard that Ralphson was likely to enter a guilty plea at a future hearing and his case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on March 3.