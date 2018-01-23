Wigan man hit over head with wine bottle

An argument over a text message led to a Wigan man being hit over the head with a wine bottle, a court heard.

But victim Mark Lowe insisted his partner Catherine Carter did not deserve to be punished over the attack.

Mr Lowe, who had attended Wigan and Leigh Courthouse to support her, told magistrates: “Catherine needs help with anger management.

“She doesn’t deserve a sentence because it was six to one and half a dozen of the other. She’s a good girl.”

Prosecutor Katie Beattie had earlier told the court how on the day of the incident Carter had been in an emotional state following the death of her father.

The couple became embroiled in an argument, after both had been drinking, over a text message and Mr Lowe snatched the phone from her, the court heard.

Ms Beattie said: “The argument deteriorated and became physical. He put his hands around her throat and started squeezing her neck.

“She then picked up a wine bottle and hit him over the head.”

The court heard Carter now accepted she had used “excessive force” in deflecting Mr Lowe’s attack.

He suffered cuts to the front and back of his head and there was a lot of bleeding, magistrates were told.

Later he complained to police, telling officers that he had been the victim of violence before, at her hands, but on this occasion “enough was enough”.

Carter, 39, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, admitted an assault charge and was given a 12-month community order.

She must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £50 fine with £400 court costs, and an £85 victim surcharge.

Melissa Fagan, defending, said her client had made admissions to the assault on the basis that the level of self-defence used at the time was “excessive”.

“The probation service fell that they can work with the defendant in terms of intervention,” she added.

The court heard the couple had been reconciled, since the attack, and there was no application for a restraining order.