Wigan man hit with big bill for domestic abuse and vandalism
A man who attacked his ex and twice smashed property belonging to her has been hit with a community order and a large compensation bill.
Andrew Naylor, 33, of Westcroft, Platt Bridge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to assaulting Nicole Williams and wrecking a television, fireplace, bookshelves and ceramic figures. together worth £2,000 on December 21. A day earlier he had also smashed her £540 mobile phone.
The bench ordered that he complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and imposed a year-long restraining order forbidding him from approaching his victim or her home.
Naylor was also ordered to pay compensation to her totalling £1,540.
