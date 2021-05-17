Wigan man hit with big bill for domestic abuse and vandalism

Andrew Naylor, 33, of Westcroft, Platt Bridge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to assaulting Nicole Williams and wrecking a television, fireplace, bookshelves and ceramic figures. together worth £2,000 on December 21. A day earlier he had also smashed her £540 mobile phone.

The bench ordered that he complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and imposed a year-long restraining order forbidding him from approaching his victim or her home.

Naylor was also ordered to pay compensation to her totalling £1,540.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court