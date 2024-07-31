Wigan man in court accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The case of a Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been sent to the crown court.
Jeffery Hitchen, 54, of Avon Road, Ashton, is alleged to have touched the teenager without her consent on December 12.
He has not yet entered a plea and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a trial.
A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place there on August 28.
Hitchen was remanded on conditional bail until then.