Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The case of a Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been sent to the crown court.

Jeffery Hitchen, 54, of Avon Road, Ashton, is alleged to have touched the teenager without her consent on December 12.

He has not yet entered a plea and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a trial.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place there on August 28.