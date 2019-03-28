Wigan man in court after police find heroin stash at his home

A Wigan man was hauled before a court after police found a stash of heroin at his home.

Officers had been executing a search warrant at the address of Paul Pugh for an unrelated matter, which was not disclosed to justices and for which he was never charged.

But at a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 43-year-old, of Bedford Street in Whelley, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug.

The court heard that police had been conducting a search of Pugh’s home on Monday this week, and uncovered what was described as a small wrap of brown powder.

When asked what it was, Pugh confirmed that it was heroin.

He told officers that the drug was for his own personal use and went on to admit he was a drug addict, and was receiving support from an NHS drugs and alcohol support team.

The hearing was told that he made “full and frank admissions” to the police following his arrest, and he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity when he appeared in the dock.

The bench hit Pugh with a £100 fine, and told him he must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

A forfeiture and destruction order was also made for the drugs.