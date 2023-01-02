Wigan man in court after stealing clothes worth thousands of pounds from TK Maxx and Next
A Wigan man has admitted stealing clothes worth thousands of pounds from two high street shops.
By Gaynor Clarke
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Stephen Masterman, 44, of Linney Square, Scholes, took clothes worth £1,214.66 from TK Maxx in Halifax on September 19, 2021.
He also stole clothes worth £940 from Next in Leeds on the same day.
He pleaded guilty to the thefts and the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a £120 fine for each offence, along with £85 prosecution costs and £34 to fund victim services.