Wigan man in court after stealing clothes worth thousands of pounds from TK Maxx and Next

A Wigan man has admitted stealing clothes worth thousands of pounds from two high street shops.

By Gaynor Clarke
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stephen Masterman, 44, of Linney Square, Scholes, took clothes worth £1,214.66 from TK Maxx in Halifax on September 19, 2021.

He also stole clothes worth £940 from Next in Leeds on the same day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
He pleaded guilty to the thefts and the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a £120 fine for each offence, along with £85 prosecution costs and £34 to fund victim services.