Wigan man in custody after facing domestic abuse charges
A man has been remanded into custody after facing seven domestic abuse charges.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan McNally, of Freshfield Road, Goose Green, is charged with using controlling or coercive behaviour against a named woman between November 1 2020 and February 1 2023 and within that time twice inflicting actual bodily harm on her, once intentionally strangling her and twice making threatening phone calls to her.
He has yet to enter pleas to any of these charges but he has denied one of assault by beating.