Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan McNally, of Freshfield Road, Goose Green, is charged with using controlling or coercive behaviour against a named woman between November 1 2020 and February 1 2023 and within that time twice inflicting actual bodily harm on her, once intentionally strangling her and twice making threatening phone calls to her.

He has yet to enter pleas to any of these charges but he has denied one of assault by beating.