Wigan man in the dock accused of having indecent images of children and animals

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals.

Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.

He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.

Bell has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 29.