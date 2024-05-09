Wigan man in the dock accused of having indecent images of children and animals
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals.
Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.
He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.
Bell has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 29.
He was remanded in custody until then.