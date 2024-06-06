Wigan man in the dock accused of making indecent images of children and breaching court order
Sean Jepson, 29, of Hall Lane, Hindley, faces three charges of making indecent images of children between October 28, 2022 and May 30 this year.
The pictures were classed as falling into categories A (the most serious), B and C.
He is also charged with possessing 432 prohibited images of children between May 7, 2021 and October 27, 2022.
Jepson is further accused of twice breaching a sexual offences prevention order, as it is alleged he failed to tell a police offender manager about a device and he used software to conceal his internet use.
Jepson has not yet entered any pleas to the charges and Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on July 5.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing.