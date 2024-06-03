Wigan man in the dock after allegedly sending message to woman via Facebook

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man will stand trial after denying that he breached a restraining order.

Stuart Otter, 53, of Scholes, Scholes, is alleged to have sent a message to a woman via Facebook on May 24, which he was banned from doing by a restraining order imposed in February.

A trial will be held at Tameside Magistrates' Court on December 18.

Otter was remanded on unconditional bail until then.