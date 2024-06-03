Wigan man in the dock after allegedly sending message to woman via Facebook
A Wigan man will stand trial after denying that he breached a restraining order.
Stuart Otter, 53, of Scholes, Scholes, is alleged to have sent a message to a woman via Facebook on May 24, which he was banned from doing by a restraining order imposed in February.
A trial will be held at Tameside Magistrates' Court on December 18.
Otter was remanded on unconditional bail until then.