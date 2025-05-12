Wigan man in the dock charged with making hundreds of indecent images of children

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:43 BST
A Wigan man has been accused of making and possessing indecent images of children.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, appeared at Sefton Magistrates' Court charged with making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

He is also charged with possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

He has not yet entered pleas and will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on May 29.

Collier was remanded on unconditional bail.

