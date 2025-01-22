Wigan man in the dock for assaulting woman and damaging her TV
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man awaits his punishment after he admitted attacking a woman and damaging her television.
Brian Cooper, 42, of Frog Lane, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage, as well as a charge of threatening to damage her television and games console.
The incidents all took place on January 13.
Cooper was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 10.