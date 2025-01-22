Wigan man in the dock for assaulting woman and damaging her TV

Published 22nd Jan 2025
A Wigan man awaits his punishment after he admitted attacking a woman and damaging her television.

Brian Cooper, 42, of Frog Lane, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage, as well as a charge of threatening to damage her television and games console.

The incidents all took place on January 13.

Cooper was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 10.

