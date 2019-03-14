Wigan man injured in attack angry at court delay

A man who was viciously assaulted last summer feels he has been let down by the justice system after a court delayed sentencing of his attacker.

Dominic McPherson was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court last week after he launched a savage and unprovoked attack on Mark Collier and Adam Buckley last summer.

Dominic McPherson

The pair were in Ashton last June enjoying England’s World Cup win against Tunisia, when they were set upon by McPherson.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight outside a taxi rank on Wigan Road, left 29-year-old Mark with serious head injuries and deafness in one ear.

But 21-year-old McPherson’s sentencing has now been deferred until the end of August, so that he has opportunity to raise £1,500 in compensation in that time.

His initial count of wounding was also amended to grievous bodily harm (GBH) which is a lesser charge.

It was a decision which incensed his victims, Mark and Adam.

“I think it’s an insult,” Mark said of the change to his attacker’s charge.

“I thought he showed intent. They say he never intended to kill me or leave me with a bleed on the brain. But the fact he came back, when I wasn’t responding, and spat on me and slapped me - I think that is intent.”

The former landscape gardener was forced to give up his business because he has been unable to drive or operate machinery.

Adam was also plagued with anxiety following the attack, which at the time thought had killed his best friend.

After months of anxious waiting, the friends attended Bolton Crown Court last week and were hopeful of finally seeing justice, but instead walked away more frustrated than ever.

“Our anger levels have shot up. We were expecting at least a suspended sentence,” Mark said.

“We were all happy because we thought it was all going to be finished, we were going to get closure.

“The day of sentencing came, and we walked out very angry and unhappy. It’s not what we wanted.

“We wanted closure so we could get on with our lives. Now we have to wait another six months before anything can happen.”

He added: “We went in to court happy and came out upset.

"McPherson and his family have gone in worried and upset that he may be going to prison, and have come out happy.

“Almost killing someone and getting away with only paying £1,500 is just ridiculous. I am not happy with the justice system.

“I don’t want his money, he can keep it. I want him to suffer the way he made me suffer.”