Wigan man involved in domestic abuse case is jailed
A Wigan man was jailed in a domestic abuse case.
Jamie Ascroft, 38, of Levens Place, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to be sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment.
The domestic abuse towards the named woman took place between February 1 last year and January 26 this year.
Ascroft was jailed for 22 weeks and also handed a three-year restraining order to protect the woman.