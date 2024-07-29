Wigan man involved in domestic abuse case is jailed

By Alan Weston
Published 29th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man was jailed in a domestic abuse case.

Jamie Ascroft, 38, of Levens Place, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to be sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment.

The domestic abuse towards the named woman took place between February 1 last year and January 26 this year.

Ascroft was jailed for 22 weeks and also handed a three-year restraining order to protect the woman.