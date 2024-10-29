Wigan man is 140th person arrested as investigation continues into Merseyside disorder

A Wigan man has become the 140th person arrested by police investigating violent disorder in Merseyside.

The 37-year-old from Hindley was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport.

He is in police custody awaiting interview.

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 140, with 97 charged and 78 jailed for a combined 164 years and five months.

The disorder followed the killing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29.