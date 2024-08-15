Wigan man is latest arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after Southport killings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man is among the latest people to be arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport.

The 32-year-old from Platt Bridge, along with a 38-year-old man from Southport, was remanded in custody by Merseyside Police.

It takes the number of people arrested by the force to 74 so far, with 41 people charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been several incidents of violent disorder around the country following a horrific knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport last month, which saw three children killed and 10 people injured.

Police are continuing to make arrests after disorder around the country

He threw missiles and kicked a police van after attending a peaceful vigil with his pregnant girlfriend.

Jordan Davies, 32, of Southport but originally from Standish, was jailed for two years and four months after he was seen with a knife near a vigil for the victims of the stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.

A total of 372 adults have been charged in connection with the recent disorder, as well as at least 65 people under the age of 18, according to information compiled by the PA news agency.

A total of 69 adults have so far been sentenced, 64 of whom have been sent to jail.