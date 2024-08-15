Wigan man is latest arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after Southport killings
The 32-year-old from Platt Bridge, along with a 38-year-old man from Southport, was remanded in custody by Merseyside Police.
It takes the number of people arrested by the force to 74 so far, with 41 people charged.
There have been several incidents of violent disorder around the country following a horrific knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport last month, which saw three children killed and 10 people injured.
Dylan Carey, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, has already been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Southport.
He threw missiles and kicked a police van after attending a peaceful vigil with his pregnant girlfriend.
Jordan Davies, 32, of Southport but originally from Standish, was jailed for two years and four months after he was seen with a knife near a vigil for the victims of the stabbing.
A 16-year-old from Whelley has admitted terrorising people and smashing a shop front during a riot in Bolton, while Paul Thirwell 42, from Hindley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Hartlepool.
More than 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.
A total of 372 adults have been charged in connection with the recent disorder, as well as at least 65 people under the age of 18, according to information compiled by the PA news agency.
A total of 69 adults have so far been sentenced, 64 of whom have been sent to jail.