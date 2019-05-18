Wigan man jailed after admitting handling stolen goods

A Wigan man is behind bars after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

Stephen Bailey, from Shevington, changed an earlier not guilty plea to admit having in his possession a stolen VW Golf at Bolton Crown Court.

Stephen Bailey

Other news: Wigan armed robber among six jailed as police stopping car in borough leads to violent gang being smashed



He was on licence from prison at the time of the offence and was given 10 months in jail.

Police found the car with false number plates in Wigan in October 2018 following a pursuit.

During the chase the car was driven dangerously and was then found abandoned on Boswell Place in Worsley Mesnes.

It had originally been stolen from a Stockport house during a burglary along with another vehicle last April.

Evidence linked 31-year-old Bailey, of Dixon Avenue, to the Golf from July 2018 onwards and his clothing was also found inside.

Bailey faces further court proceedings as he has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of driving while disqualified.