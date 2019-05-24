Wigan man jailed after finally admitting robbery

A Wigan man has been jailed for three years and four months after finally admitting that he committed a robbery.

Joseph Evans Lee, 33, of Langdale Crescent, Orrell, had been accused of three crimes in total - robbery, burglary and rape - and pleaded not guilty to all of them.

A trial date for the acquisitive crimes was to have taken place this week, but after appearing in the dock at Bolton Crown Court he changed his plea to guilty on the robbery charge and the burglary count was allowed to lie on file.

The judge then jailed him for 40 months.

Lee, however, continues to deny the rape allegation and trial is due to take place at the same court on Monday, June 17.