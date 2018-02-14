Wigan man jailed for failing to leave his mum alone

A Wigan man has been jailed for breaching a non-molestation order put in place to protect his mum.

Peter Rosbotham, 53, of Silverdale Avenue in Ince, has been handed a 16-week custodial sentence after a phone call to probation workers revealed that he was at his mum’s house, despite the legal order which has been in place in November 2016.

Wigan magistrates heard how Rosbotham also failed to attend supervision meetings, one of which was at his house.

Defence solicitor Melissa Fagan told the court that Rosbotham, who suffers from schizophrenia, was invited to his mother’s house and that the call was made on her birthday and that there was no suggestion of “bad behaviour” while he was there.