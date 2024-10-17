Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan biker has been jailed for killing a pensioner in a road smash.

Emergency services responded to reports to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Haigh Road in Aspull at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, May 18 2022.

The victim Clive Smees, sadly, died at the scene.

Daniel Rimmer was riding his motorbike along Haigh Road on a dark evening, and due to heavy rain, the road surface was wet.

Jailed for causing pensioner Clive Smees's death by dangerous driving: Daniel Rimmer

At the same time, the 71-year-old retired security guard was crossing the road. Rimmer collided with the victim, inflicting serious injuries.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation which revealed that Clive had been in the carriageway for over six seconds when the collision occurred.

Despite having seen Clive ahead of him, Rimmer failed to slow down and continued towards him at high speed, above the limit, making no significant effort to brake and prevent the collision.

Rimmer, 22, of Sandy Lane, Hindley, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

He has now re-appeared at Bolton Crown Court where he was jailed for three years and four months. He has also been disqualified from driving for six years and eight months, requiring an extended re-test in order to ride again.

Speaking after sentencing, Clive’s family said: “We have today sought justice following Clive’s untimely and unnecessary death. Clive is one of many people who have tragically lost their lives on Greater Manchester roads through the dangerous actions of others.

“We will forever remember him, his character of kindness and calmness but above all his fondness to give love and be loved. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, son and daughters and grandchildren. We would like to thank the officers of Greater Manchester Police and the CPS for their diligence in this investigation that brought it to court.”

Det Con Phil Drummond from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “Rimmer knew the area; he knew the time of evening and the likelihood of encountering pedestrians on his journey. Despite the awful weather conditions, he chose speed and exhilaration over safety.

“His lack of responsibility resulted in Clive never returning home. While nothing will ever make up for Rimmer’s selfish actions, I hope his sentencing brings Clive’s family some level of closure, and the thoughts of the entire investigation team will always be with them.”