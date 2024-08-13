Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old Wigan man, who threw missiles and kicked a police van after earlier attending a peaceful vigil in Southport with his pregnant girlfriend, is beginning a jail term.

Dylan Carey, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court.

He is the eighth person to be sentenced following the incident.

Carey visited the Merseyside town to lay down tributes and pay his respects.

Dylan Carey

Widespread disorder involving a group of about 1,000 people later broke out, with the focus of violence aimed at a local mosque and fuelled by misinformation on social media, said prosecutor Nardeen Nemat.

Chants of “who the **** is Allah?” and “this is our ****ing country” were heard as police officers came under fire from missiles as they formed a cordon to prevent the group from reaching the mosque.

Carey was identified on bodycam footage and social media clips hurling objects at officers and also kicking a stationary police carrier during the appalling scenes from that evening.

Prosecutor Nardeen Nemat said CCTV and mobile phone footage of the incident involving Dylan Carey was shown “quite quickly” online on X, formerly Twitter, and other social media platforms.

A police officer at Southport railway station was shown the footage and stopped Carey at about 9.05pm when he walked past with his girlfriend and his father, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

He was arrested at his home in Castle Hill Road, Hindley, on August 5 and when later interviewed he said was at the vigil when he saw a notice for a “peaceful” protest about the stab attack.

He attended and the crowd became angry as missiles were launched, the court heard, and Carey also “grew angrier” and threw items himself.

Miss Nemat said: “He said he decided to go to his pregnant girlfriend and leave once a concrete slab had been thrown”.

Assistant Chief Con Paul White said: “The arrests, charges and sentencing of those involved in Merseyside disorder continues this week and Carey is the latest person to find himself behind bars for his appalling actions.

“Carey chose to travel from his home in Manchester to Southport and took part in violent scenes in a town that was still reeling from the horrific murders the previous day.

"The actions of those who took part in the disorder not only seriously injured officers, but also caused harm and fear in an already devastated community.

“The sentencing results we have seen so far for disorder shows how seriously the courts take this matter. Carey now finds himself at the beginning of an 18 month jail term. If you are thinking of taking part in any planned disorder, ask yourself, is it worth it?”