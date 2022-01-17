Wigan man jailed for two assaults and slashing HGV tyres

A Wigan man with a track record for violence has been jailed

Kevin Nelson, 36, of Helmfield Road, Ince, was spared an immediate prison term by borough magistrates for assaulting three people in June 2019 when he last appeared before justices seven months ago.

But back in the dock this month and he admitted to assaulting both Sanjay Patel and Wayne Blakely on January 11. He further admitted to slashing six tyres on a heavy goods vehicle on the same occasion.

Giving him a 22-week custodial sentence, the chair of the magistrates told Nelson that the attack on the first victim had been “completely unprovoked” and that there was no good reason for attacking the second either.