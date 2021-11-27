Alex Rigby and his team are currently taking on a marathon challenge

Alex Rigby, who is currently in the process of completing 13 marathons, said a generator worth £1,400 had been taken from the rented vehicle.

The incident happened at Total Fitness on Warrington Road, where Mr Rigby and his team were on a recovery session in the hydro pool.

On Facebook, he wrote: “We have completed 12 out of 13 marathons and this happens in my home town on the final night. Ringing the company who hired us the camper and explaining, has left me embarrassed.

“This isn’t the welcome I wanted for the team, as I know these people make up a small minority of our community. I’m absolutely gutted.”

Mr Rigby and his team will complete his challenge in Landgate, after completing over 300 miles in 11 counties.

The money being raised will go towards The Elliot Project, which is a group aiming to raise more awareness around mental health.