Wigan man missing from hospital in Liverpool

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 68-year-old man from Wigan who went missing from a Liverpool hospital.
Leslie Hunt was last seen at Aintree Hospital at 11am today.
Police say extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him since.
He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with balding grey hair.
When he was last seen Leslie was wearing a maroon jumper with black collar, navy jogging bottoms, light blue trainers and a Marks and Spencer’s dark green/brown fleece jacket.
Merseyside Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Leslie and return him safely to his family and would urge Leslie, anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who has seen a man resembling him, to call police on the 101 number.
Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.
