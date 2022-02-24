Christopher Hughes’s body was found on land close to the M58 at Skelmersdale on Tuesday and he has now been officially identified.

A post-mortem examination has concluded that he died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

Christopher’s mum, Susan, has paid tribute to him, saying: “The family of Chris wish everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time and are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle.

Christopher Hughes with his mum Susan

“He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled. RIP Christopher David Hughes.”

Shortly after 4.30pm on Friday February 18, a member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove, Worsley Hall.

An investigation was launched and officers established that this was likely to be Christopher.

Police say extensive inquiries to find Christopher were ongoing and a public appeal for help had been made on Saturday only for the grim discovery to be made on White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale at 11am on Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene close to the M58 at Skelmersdale

Det Chief Insp Carl Jones, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Christopher’s loved ones at this time.

“Specially trained colleagues are supporting them while the investigation team works to establish the full circumstances surrounding the frenzied attack which resulted in his death.

“Our inquiries, in conjunction with colleagues from Lancashire Police, are very much on going, so I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers, anonymously.

The picture of Christopher put out by police when he was reported missing

“At this stage, we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who had contact with Christopher on Friday before 4.30pm or who saw any people or vehicles behaving suspiciously in the Almond Grove area of Wigan or White Moss area of Skelmersdale between 4.45pm and 6pm.”

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Operation Feverfew via 0161 856 3400. Information can also be shared anonymously via, the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.