Wigan man one of three charged over spate of Chorley burglaries

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

A Wigan man is one of three to appear in court following a spate of burglaries in Chorley.

Lancashire Police received several reports of a number of men entering the back gardens or porch areas of properties in the Coppull and Charnock Richard areas just before midnight on Sunday December 15.

One occupant was threatened with a weapon when challenging the men.

Following a search of the area, three men with matching descriptions were located, one hiding in a wheelie bin, one under a van and one walking nearby. All three were searched by officers who also discovered a bag and bladed item.

Cameron Smith, 27 of Old Hall Street, Wigan, Connor Evans, 19, of Scawfell Road, Chorley and Andrew Smith, 49, of Derwent Road, Chorley have all been charged with aggravated burglary, attempted burglary with intent to steal, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

All three appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday December 17.

