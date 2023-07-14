The joint operation involved Project Medusa Merseyside County Lines team and Greater Manchester Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.

The two men from Liverpool and Wigan were arrested on July 12 and have now been charged with drug offences.

Andrew Junior Harris, 33, of Dorothy Walk, Bamfurlong, has been charged with concerned in the supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin.

Dylan Halvorsen, 23, of Laxton Road, Hunts Cross has been charged with concerned in the supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, and possession of criminal property.

Both suspects appeared before Wirral magistrates today (July 14) where their case was immediately committed Liverpool Crown Court. They are due to appear before a judge on August 11 before which time they are remanded in custody.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, call Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerpolCC.

Always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.