News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Wigan man one of two charged with 'county lines' drug offences

A Wigan man is one of two charged with drug offences as part of an investigation into County Lines supply.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The joint operation involved Project Medusa Merseyside County Lines team and Greater Manchester Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.

The two men from Liverpool and Wigan were arrested on July 12 and have now been charged with drug offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Junior Harris, 33, of Dorothy Walk, Bamfurlong, has been charged with concerned in the supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin.

The joint operation involved Project Medusa Merseyside County Lines team and Greater Manchester PoliceThe joint operation involved Project Medusa Merseyside County Lines team and Greater Manchester Police
The joint operation involved Project Medusa Merseyside County Lines team and Greater Manchester Police
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan paedophile jailed for six an a half years for sexual activity with a schoo...

Dylan Halvorsen, 23, of Laxton Road, Hunts Cross has been charged with concerned in the supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, and possession of criminal property.

Both suspects appeared before Wirral magistrates today (July 14) where their case was immediately committed Liverpool Crown Court. They are due to appear before a judge on August 11 before which time they are remanded in custody.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, call Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerpolCC.

Always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.

Spotting the signs of someone involved in County Lines can be tricky – if you are worried about someone, visit www.eyes-open.co.uk for more information.