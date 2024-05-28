Wigan man pleads guilty to catalogue of charges relating to weekend car chase and crashes
Nathan Price, 33, of Keswick Place, Ince, was arrested after a pursuit from Ince to Leigh on Saturday, April 20.
At the time there were reports two police cars were rammed, officers were injured and several vehicles were damaged.
The chase ended when residents of Holden Road in Leigh heard a loud bang at around 8am and went out to find a truck with its load spilled onto the road and officers from several police cars rushing towards it.
Price has now admitted 10 charges during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, four counts of criminal damage – recklessly endangering life, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, June 28.